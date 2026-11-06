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Sauk Valley Volleyball Sweeps Into Semifinals as Coach Recovers From Heart Attack
By Richard M. Sullivan,8 days ago
Sauk Valley Community College's women's volleyball team swept Triton College 25-17, 25-13, 25-16 in the NJCAA D2 Region 4 quarterfinal, sending the Skyhawks into the semifinals while their longtime coach recovers in the hospital from a heart attack suffered after practice. Jay Howell had the heart attack after practice, according...