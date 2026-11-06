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Guilford County Election officials outline next steps in NC-5 District Race, 99 vote lead
By Christian Gladney,8 days ago
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One North Carolina congressional race could help determine whether Democrats flip another seat in the U.S. House, with the two candidates separated by fewer than 100 votes. In the 5th District, Democratic candidate Chuck Hubbard currently leads Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx by just 99 votes—139,034...