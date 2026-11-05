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Daily Digest – November 5. Getting to Know Jared Buchanan of Southwood Financial; State Appeals Court Affirms Debt Buyer’s MSJ Win, Rejects Consumer’s Discovery Bid
By mikegibb,6 days ago
Getting to Know Jared Buchanan of Southwood Financial. Jared Buchanan took a law school clerkship because he needed a paycheck, and 15 years later he’s Chief Legal Officer at Southwood Financial. He talks about the courtroom win he’s proudest of, the mentor who taught him everything except practicing law, and the four-word piece of advice from his fiancée that he still repeats to everyone. There’s also his backup career, which involves a golf course but not a golf club.