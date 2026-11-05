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Japan’s proposed solar panel recycling rules would leave perovskite out for now
2 days ago
Japan’s Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) have proposed leaving perovskite solar cells out of the scope of the country’s new solar cell waste recycling law, at least for now. The proposal was presented at the first meeting of a study group that is drafting the law’s subordinate regulations, held on October 30.