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Leon County Celebrates Resident's Return to Newly Rebuilt Home at Housewarming Ceremony
7 days ago
Leon County Celebrates Resident’s Return to Newly Rebuilt Home at Housewarming Ceremony. Today, Leon County Government celebrated the completion of a new home for a longtime Leon County resident during a housewarming ceremony and ribbon-cutting. The home was built through the Leon County Division of Housing Services’ Home Replacement Program with financing from the County’s annual State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) allocation.