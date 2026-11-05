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Haywire's New Music Video for "Flex Your Head" Is Pure Mayhem
3 days ago
In a stroke of pure genius, Boston hardcore unit Haywire planned and swiftly executed one of the most brazen pop-up attempts in recent memory. Dropping coordinates online with simple instructions, the band managed to rally a crowd in the middle of a bustling Times Square, in the Heart of the Universe, for a impromptu performance and music video shoot. Quickly moving gear into position in the center of a swelling crowd, the band launched right into "Flex Your Head" from their celebrated Roadrunner Records label debut, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye.