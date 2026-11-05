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Titusville Police Partner with State Corrections for Halloween Sex Offender Compliance Operation
5 days ago
As neighborhoods filled with trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, local law enforcement and state officials joined forces to ensure court-ordered safeguards for children remained strictly enforced. On Saturday, October 31, 2026, the Titusville Police Department teamed up with the Florida Department of Corrections Probation and Parole to conduct a targeted, countywide...