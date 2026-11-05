undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Castle Rock man sentenced to 450 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges
By Danielle Blyn,7 days ago
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Castle Rock man has pleaded guilty to two counts related to production and distribution of child pornography after an investigation that started in 2024. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 27-year-old Zachary Heath pleaded guilty to one count...