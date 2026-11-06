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What to expect when you're expecting a new Alaska Legislature (a reporter explains)
By Alaska Public Media,8 days ago
The state House and Senate will continue to be governed by bipartisan coalitions following Tuesday’s midterm elections, but they’ll have some new leaders. Moderate Republican Anchorage Sen. Cathy Giessel will take over as Senate president for the retiring Republican Sen. Gary Stevens. In the House, independent Anchorage Rep. Calvin Schrage will take over as speaker with current Speaker Bryce Edgmon seeking a Senate seat.