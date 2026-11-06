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Oakland Police Want Drones Racing to 911 Calls Before Officers Arrive
By Eric Tanaka,8 days ago
Oakland police want to put six drones on rooftops at three locations around the city, launching them straight into 911 calls before patrol officers ever leave the curb. The department says the drones would be the first to arrive at many emergencies, feeding live video back to officers while they're still en route. The Police Commission has already signed off, but the plan still needs a vote from the Oakland City Council before it can take flight.
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