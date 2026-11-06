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Crenshaw YMCA Lands $3 Million State Grant, Will Get Its First Fitness Gym
By Juliette Kessler,8 days ago
The Crenshaw Family YMCA, a fixture of the neighborhood for 74 years, is getting a $3 million infusion of state money that will fund extensive upgrades and bring the facility its first-ever fitness gym. State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan presented the funds during a ceremony Wednesday morning, marking a new chapter for a facility that has served generations of families in Crenshaw and Baldwin Hills.