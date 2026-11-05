undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Melbourne Boil-Water Order Drags On as Crews Fix Flood-Damaged Main
By Jasmine Williams,7 days ago
Crews in Melbourne, Florida are still working to repair a water main broken by severe flooding earlier this week, and a precautionary boil-water notice issued Monday remains in effect for thousands of customers across the city. Officials said the notice could stretch through Friday, though water pressure has returned to most of the system after crews located and isolated the break.
3