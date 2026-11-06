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El Cerrito High Suspends Football Program as 22 Suspected in Hazing Probe
By Eileen Vargas,8 days ago
El Cerrito police are investigating allegations that members of the high school football team subjected teammates to bullying and hazing, including sexual battery and assault, in incidents detectives say unfolded over a two-year span. The West Contra Costa Unified School District has suspended the Gauchos' football program and placed the team's head coach on leave while the investigation continues.