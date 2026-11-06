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Mar Vista's Wade Street Site Frames Up 21-Unit Affordable Complex With No Parking
By Ben Levine,8 days ago
3990 S. Wade St. — Approximate Site of Affordable Housing Project. Wood framing is climbing skyward at 3990 S. Wade Street in Mar Vista, where a single-family home once stood and a five-story, 21-unit affordable housing complex is now taking shape. The project, developed by ELAD Investment, LLC, sits just north of Washington Boulevard and is designed without any on-site parking.