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Scott County auditor confirms ballots were counted correctly after intermittent issues at 3 precincts
8 days ago
The Scott County Auditor's Office conducted an administrative audit of three precincts Thursday following intermittent issues with ballot scanning machines during the Nov. 3 election. Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced the audit would cover precinct D22 at Seventh-day Adventist School, D54 at the YWCA and B53 at the TBK...