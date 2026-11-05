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Want More Oaks in Your Woods? Your Wildlife Does! A program for landowners on Friday, December 11th near Rockbridge, OH
By downs.63,4 days ago
Do you want more oaks on your property? We know your wildlife does! If so join us in the afternoon of December 11th from 1:00 – 4:00 pm on a private woodland owners property. This program is designed for woodland owners who are interested in learning more about timber harvesting and other tools that can be used to encourage oak. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit an oak friendly timber harvest, learn about the importance of oak, understand wildlife considerations when harvesting timber, discuss invasive plant management, and learn about best management practices to minimize logging impacts. We’ll also discuss Call Before You Cut (callb4ucut.com) and the basic information that woodland owners need to ensure have a successful harvest.