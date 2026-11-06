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Ocarina of Time Remake Brings Back the Artist Behind Hyrule’s Map
By architeg,8 days ago
The Ocarina of Time remake is redrawing Hyrule with help from an artist tied to the Nintendo 64 original, while preserving its classic world structure. A new version of Hyrule is being drawn by someone who already helped define its look. For the Ocarina of Time remake, Nintendo invited an artist involved with the Nintendo 64 game to create a fresh map of the kingdom, giving the remake a visual connection to the adventure that started it all.