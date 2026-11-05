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25 Famous People You Didn’t Know Were From Flatbush, Brooklyn
By Brian Kachejian,7 days ago
Few Brooklyn neighborhoods can tell their history through as many different kinds of famous people as Flatbush. Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond walked the halls of Erasmus Hall High School before either became a recording star. A future Supreme Court justice grew up in a Brooklyn household that prized education. An illustrator who would help invent modern television cartoons, an Oscar-winning actress, and a writer whose childhood experiences became material for his novels all have stories tied to the neighborhood. Even the list of names associated with Flatbush’s later hip-hop culture would fill an article of its own.
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