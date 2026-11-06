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Pike County prosecutor seeks judge’s recusal in Scotty Hall case, citing threatened lawsuit
By Ralph Davis,8 days ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Pike County is asking a circuit judge to recuse himself from the sentencing of a sexual abuse case and every other pending indictment prosecuted by the office, citing an alleged personal conflict involving threatened litigation against the prosecutor. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill...