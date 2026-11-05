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Graduate School Day of Service Brings Students Together to Give Back to the Long Island Community
4 days ago
From volunteering at a local shelter to helping protect Long Island’s marine life, Stony Brook University graduate students spent Saturday, October 24, giving their time and talents to support the surrounding community during the Graduate School‘s first ever Community Service Day. Organized in partnership with the Center for Service Learning and Community Service (CSLCS) at the Career Center, the event brought together 30 participants for a day of hands-on service, community engagement, and connection.