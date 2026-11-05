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Where to Find the Best Pastrami Sandwiches in New York City
By Brian Kachejian,7 days ago
As someone who was born and raised in New York City, I’ve eaten a lot of pastrami sandwiches in my life. Delicatessens have always been a huge part of New York culture, right up there with our pizzerias and bagel stores. There aren’t as many traditional Jewish delis as there used to be. Neighborhoods have changed, families have moved, and some famous establishments have closed. But the pastrami sandwich is still one of the great New York foods, and a handful of old names continue to attract people from all over the city and the world.
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