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Insider Says One Guardians Offseason Move Would Be Surprising
By Jimmy Swartz,7 days ago
The Cleveland Guardians are coming off one of their most exciting seasons in years. They won a third straight AL Central title, came back from an 0-2 hole to beat the White Sox and reached the ALCS for the second time in three years. That run has fans hoping ownership will finally open up the checkbook and add the impact talent this roster needs. One longtime Cleveland insider is not holding his breath. On the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show this week, The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd was asked whether the Guardians should be aggressive spenders this winter, and he did not sugarcoat his answer.