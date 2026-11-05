undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Guardians Free Agent Could Cash In After Raising His Value In 2026
By Jimmy Swartz,2 days ago
A year ago, Foster Griffin was a thirty year old left hander coming back from Japan with plenty of questions about whether he could stick in a major league rotation. He answered all of them in 2026. Griffin earned an All-Star selection with the Nationals, was traded to Cleveland at the deadline and finished the season as one of the most productive starters on the open market. MLB.com’s Brent Maguire included him on a list of free agents who raised their stock the most this season. Maguire noted that Griffin’s strikeout minus walk rate was “better than the likes of Sonny Gray, George Kirby and MacKenzie Gore.”