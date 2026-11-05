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Stony Brook to Celebrate First-Generation Students with Week of Events
6 days ago
Nearly 40 percent of Stony Brook University’s undergraduate students are the first in their families to attend college, and the university will recognize their achievements with a week of events celebrating their experiences, accomplishments and contributions to the campus community. First-Generation Celebration Week, November 9–13, follows National First-Generation College...