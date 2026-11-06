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RMC Welcomes First Baby in New Surgery Addition
By Janelle Tucker,8 days ago
Regional Medical Center (RMC) has marked a joyful milestone with the birth of the very first baby delivered in the new surgery addition. Manchester residents Austin and Kortni Mensen welcomed their baby boy, Oliver Patrick, following a rapid-response emergency C-section, officially making Oliver the first newborn delivered in the hospital’s new surgery addition.