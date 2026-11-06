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Campus Conversations: Cameron University President Dr. Shane Hunt speaks on First-Generation Week and upcoming events
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa,8 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -On Thursday, Nov. 5, Cameron University President Shane Hunt joined 7News’ Tarra Jones and Dave Hunter in the studio. During the interview they spoke about First-Generation Week upcoming campus events and more. To hear the full interview with Dr. Hunt, watch the video above.