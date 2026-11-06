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Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions Hang On To Close Out Chattanooga
By Ryan Wilt,8 days ago
Tonight, 0-1 Chattanooga visited 1-0 Penn State for each team’s second regular season game of the 2026-2027 season. To start the game, PSU’s, Thomas Allard knocked in eight straight points and was 3-for-4 as a team from beyond the arc, but at the first media timeout (15:52) the score was all tied at 11-11. Chattanooga was shooting 75% from three as well.