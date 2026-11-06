undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘It’s always been a goal of mine to run for sheriff’; Dorchester County elects first new sheriff in 25 years
By Kyra Ceryanek,8 days ago
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Dorchester County voters have chosen a new sheriff for the first time in 25 years. Republican Mark Lewis defeated Democrat Christine Lamonica on Tuesday, winning nearly 64% of the vote. Lewis brings 33 years of law enforcement experience, including five years as Cambridge’s police chief before he retired in 2022.
1