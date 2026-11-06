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From 17th-century cello to 1950s mystery: Molly Terrill's 'The Violin Maker'
By New England Public Media,8 days ago
Work in progress: A photograph of the artwork published at the beginning of “The Violin Maker.” Created by Alex Terrill, Terrill Productions. A new novel from a Western Massachusetts author takes readers from World War Two frontlines to a 1950s Manhattan instrument shop, unraveling a high stakes mystery behind a rare Italian cello.