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Xbox PC App Update: What's Confirmed for PC, Web, TV, VR
6 days ago
Microsoft announced a multi-platform interface refresh today, touching the Xbox PC app, the web client, and Xbox Cloud Gaming apps on TVs and VR headsets (Xbox Wire, today). The three platforms aren't on the same timeline: the Xbox PC app update opens today as an Xbox Insider preview with no public release date announced, the refreshed web experience is rolling out automatically "over the next few weeks" with an option to try it sooner at play.xbox.com, and the TV and VR update is described only as "beginning" to roll out, with no supported devices or regions named (Xbox Wire, today).