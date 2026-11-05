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Van Buren planners okay site plan for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)
By Sarah Rigg,6 days ago
The Van Buren Township Planning Commission recommended approval for special land use and preliminary site plans to Staghorn BESS, LLC, a project developed by RWE Clean Energy (RWE), for installation of a 200-MW/800-MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) following several hours of formal presentations and public debate at its regular meeting on Oct. 28.
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