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Belleville council discusses railroad crossing closures
By Sarah Rigg,6 days ago
Editor’s note: The Belleville DPW updated the schedule after this article went to print. This online version contains the latest information about the dates of the closures. The Belleville City Council discussed upcoming railroad crossing closures following an announcement from Department of Public Works Director Nathan Johnson at its regular meeting on Nov. 2.