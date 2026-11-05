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Sumpter Township trustees authorize new ambulance
By Sarah Rigg,5 days ago
Sumpter Township will see updates to emergency response and municipal operations equipment following action taken by the Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on Oct. 13. Fire Chief Jamie Goode was authorized to purchase a used ambulance to replace Rescue 23. This purchase will be funded by the proceeds from the sale of Engine 51 and is not to exceed $90,000.
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