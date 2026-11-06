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Meta is delaying its controversial new business terms indefinitely.
By Jay Peters,8 days ago
The new terms had come under scrutiny over language that appeared to give Meta broad leeway to train AI on scraped publisher content, even after the company updated them. Meta said last week it expected to delay implementation past November 20th (which itself was a delayed date). Now, Meta states on its website that the new terms “will not take effect on November 20, 2026,” as reported by Nieman Lab.