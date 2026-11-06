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President of Paraguay faces criminal investigation and impeachment after bank collapse
By CNN Newsource,8 days ago
(CNN) — Paraguayan President Santiago Peña is facing a criminal investigation and impeachment proceedings following the collapse of a major bank he had business links to. Peña announced his resignation from office earlier on Thursday after Ueno Bank was shut down in the middle of the night due to a solvency crisis, leaving millions of customers unable to access their money and triggering a scandal.