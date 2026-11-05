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David Zayas and Dominic Fumusa Interview Each Other About Dexter: Resurrection on Between Us
By John,3 days ago
The two Dexter: Resurrection stars took part in a new interview segment for CBS, where they shared interesting personal stories and discussed their experiences on the show. As the promotional campaign for Dexter: Resurrection begins to wind down, a new interview with two of the show's stars has offered fans a few interesting behind-the-scenes insights.