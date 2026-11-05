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White Sox Free Agent Could Be Intriguing Option For Guardians
By Jimmy Swartz,7 days ago
The Cleveland Guardians do not usually go shopping in their own division, but this winter might be the time to make an exception. One of the best bargain stories of the 2026 season belonged to a veteran outfielder on the Chicago White Sox, the same team Cleveland edged for the AL Central title and then beat in the ALDS. Randal Grichuk signed with Chicago in May for just $1.25 million after the Yankees cut him loose, and he turned that opportunity into one of the best seasons of his career. Now he is a free agent again, and it might not be easy for the White Sox to keep him.
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