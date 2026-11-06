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UPDATE: Surf advisory to remain in effect through Friday for north, west shorelines of Kaua‘i, Ni‘ihau
8 days ago
Update at 3:42 p.m. Nov. 5, 2026: The National Weather Service forecast office in Honolulu extended a high surf advisory until 6 p.m. Friday for north and west shorelines of Kaua’i and Ni’ihau as what now is a large long-period north-northwest swell is expected to peak well-above advisory levels through Thursday evening before slowly declining late tonight and throughout Friday.