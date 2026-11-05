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Valley Of The Sun – The Blacklight Sessions Review
By Myglobalmind_Webzine,3 days ago
I have been a fan of this Cincinnati stoner/psych trio like forever. They were formed as a four piece in 2010 but trimmed down to a three piece shortly after their first couple of tours. This Blacklight Sessions review covers what is probably the best thing they’ve ever done. The title traces back to Ryan Ferrier’s previous band, Blacklight Barbarian — opener “The Whiskey Elf” has been kicking around since those days.