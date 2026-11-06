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Silver Palace Passes 20 Million Pre-Registrations Ahead of Dec 14 Launch
By Jared McIntyre,8 days ago
Silver Palace has passed 20 million pre-registrations across all platforms. The official English account posted the milestone on Wednesday, November 4. Global launch is set for Monday, December 14. “Silver Palace has now surpassed 20 million pre-registrations across all platforms! Thank you for your continued support and interest in Silver...