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The Sisters of Mercy Announce Two London Shows at Camden Roundhouse 2027
By Adrian Hextall,5 days ago
ANNOUNCE TWO SPECIAL LONDON SHOWS AT CAMDEN ROUNDHOUSE. http://myticket.co.uk/artists/the-sisters-of-mercy. For over four decades, The Sisters of Mercy have been an iconic force in underground music: defining, defying and denying numerous subgenres of rock and roll. Their unique blend of punk-psychedelia, metal, dance beats and guttural growls has mesmerized the masses for several generations. Now, Andrew Eldritch and the band return to London for two special shows at Camden Roundhouse on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 September 2027.