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No. 6 Lincolns Plays Indianapolis in GLVC Semifinals
6 days ago
Indianapolis (9-3-6) vs. No. 6 Lincoln (13-0-4) Date:Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. Tickets: https://glvcsports.com/sports/2021/11/11/CHAMPS_1111215206.aspx. Live Stats: https://glvcsports.com/sidearmstats/msoc. Live Video: https://www.glvcsn.com. THE KICK OFF: The Lincoln men's soccer team plays for a berth in the conference championship match when the Blue Tigers play Indianapolis on Friday (Nov. 6) in the semifinals of...