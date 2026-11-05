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Iron Maiden Are Finally Telling The Story Behind The Somewhere In Time Cover
By Myglobalmind_Webzine,3 days ago
Forty years on, somebody has finally answered the question every Maiden fan has asked since 1986: what happened in the minutes before that cover?. Somewhere In Time: The Graphic Album is the new Iron Maiden graphic album from Z2, out worldwide on 2 March 2027, and it bookends eight song-inspired stories with a prologue and an epilogue that do exactly that — back to the moments leading up to the neon cityscape Derek Riggs built around a cyborg Eddie. Those two chapters are written by Kelly Sue DeConnick and drawn by Andy MacDonald.