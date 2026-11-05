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Dave Hill – Slade Legend on Debut Solo Album Dirtyfoot Lane
By Adrian Hextall,4 days ago
For over fifty years, Dave Hill has been the smiling, stomping, sequin-clad six-string engine of Slade, a band that didn’t just soundtrack the 1970s but actively defined the era’s working-class glam rock exuberance. He is the man with the iconic Super Yob guitar, the architect of riffs that sold millions of records and filled stadiums worldwide. Yet, behind the mirrored top hats and platform boots, a deeply personal, remarkably tender songwriter was waiting for the right moment to step into the light.