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Knoxville Teen Paietences Crenshaw-Kyle, 16, Missing Since Mid-October Disappearance
By Davey Kim,3 days ago
A 16-year-old Knoxville girl has not been seen or heard from in more than two weeks after leaving her Inskip home and later losing contact with her mother, according to a new alert from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Paietences Crenshaw-Kyle left home around noon on October 18 and spoke with her mother by phone the following night around 9 p.m., but nothing since then has been confirmed about her whereabouts.
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