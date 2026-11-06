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Darren Harris, Indiana sail past Bellarmine
8 days ago
Darren Harris scored 15 of 23 points in the first half to help Indiana roll past Bellarmine 92-69 on Thursday in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers (2-0) used a 14-2 run over a five-minute stretch to jump out a to a 22-7 lead, with Harris’ 3-pointer capping the spurt with 9:11 remaining in the first half. They also enjoyed a 10-2 run over the final 2:31 of the half to take a 50-26 advantage into the locker room.