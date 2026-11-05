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Planning and Zoning votes against zone change for asphalt plant, proposal heads to city council
By KTTZ,6 days ago
This week, Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission considered a zone change for property under an industrial asphalt batch plant that started operating earlier this year, less than 600 feet from residential neighborhoods. The plant is located on property zoned for single-family residential, just south of Erskine Street, on the...