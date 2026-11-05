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Second Passport Comparisons Need More Than Destination Counts as Families Reevaluate Citizenship
By Anton Stravinsky,5 days ago
Passport rankings highlight how many destinations offer visas on arrival. Still, families evaluating second citizenship must also consider permanent residence, employment opportunities, dependent eligibility, government screening, financial responsibilities, and the practical value of another nationality. WASHINGTON, DC, November 5, 2026 — International passport rankings have become influential marketing tools for...