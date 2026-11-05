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Oron – UMaine Extension announces Outdoor School funding opportunity
3 days ago
Photo courtesy University of Maine Cooperative Extension / Edwin Remsberg. University of Maine Cooperative Extension has announced a new round of funding for the Outdoor School for All program, which provides immersive outdoor education experiences for students in grades four through eight. The application portal for the 2026-27 school year opens November 6, with applications due November 20. Grants are available to eligible Maine nonprofit outdoor education organizations that provide these experiences to students attending publicly funded schools.