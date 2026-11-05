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British Dual Nationals Face Passport Checks Before Boarding as UK Digital Entry Enforcement Changes
By Anton Stravinsky,3 days ago
Since February 2026, stricter carrier checks have exposed documentation problems for British citizens traveling on another nationality’s passport, making valid proof of citizenship or right of abode essential to avoiding boarding refusals and delays. WASHINGTON, DC, November 5, 2026 — British dual nationals traveling to the United Kingdom face...